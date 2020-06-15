Today’s Best Game Deals: Amazon B2G1 FREE, Spider-Man $20, Maneater $26.50, more Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering a *buy two get one free* on select video games. One standout from the bunch is Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition for *$19.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. While this is the same deal live at PSN as part of the Days of Play summer sale, you can now combine it with the Amazon B2G1* free* sale. This is a great time to ensure you’re ready for the sequel, Spider-Man Miles Morales, when it launches later this year for PlayStation 5. But you’ll find plenty of notable titles already marked down and eligible for the B2G1 free sale including Death Stranding at *$30* and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Kingdom Hearts III, Persona 5 Royal, Judgment, Trials of Mana, Maneater, Metro Redux, Borderlands 3, and much more. Along with the ongoing PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch summer sales, we also have our first look at PS5 and loads of new trailers for next generation games.



