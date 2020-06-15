Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Star Wars: Squadrons trailer pits X-Wing vs TIE Fighter – and it's coming this year

TechRadar Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Star Wars: Squadrons trailer pits X-Wing vs TIE Fighter – and reveals a release date
TechRadar


Tweets about this

mchapela

Txapeldun Star Wars: Squadrons – Official Reveal Trailer https://t.co/p1oLiforfz via @YouTube 3 seconds ago

raymondaprice

Ray Alan Price RT @MitchyD: The IGN article about Squadrons has a ton of interesting details, too! If you've got questions, MANY have delightful answers… 3 seconds ago

The__Fundraiser

Bennet RT @MitchyD: I'm so excited and grateful to say I've been writing Star Wars: Squadrons alongside @Joanna_Berry with the fabulous team at @M… 9 seconds ago

alonsoaguilar_

Alonso Aguilar RT @CultureCrave: Reveal trailer for ‘Star Wars: Squadrons’ 🎥 • Releases Oct. 2 for PS4, Xbox, PC • First-person dogfighting game • Set a… 11 seconds ago

crowe6609

Connor R RT @SWTweets: Reveal trailer for ‘Star Wars: Squadrons’ 🎥 • Releases Oct. 2 for PS4, Xbox, PC • First-person dogfighting game • Set after… 15 seconds ago

RedMaskDD

Red Mask RT @DiscussingFilm: The first trailer for EA’s ‘STAR WARS SQUADRONS’ has been officially released. (Source: @EAStarWars) https://t.co/vdyHV… 45 seconds ago

WillDriver93

Will Driver 🏳️‍🌈 RT @MitchyD: "Hello, Hera!" - https://t.co/xjQTbBuEFe has some nice highlights...! "You can spot Hera Syndulla, fan-favorite pilot from St… 53 seconds ago

gpageMaster01

Garrett Page RT @JamesWClark: The trailer for 'Star Wars: Squadrons' just dropped and I can't wait to hop into a Tie Fighter and destroy Rebel scum via… 58 seconds ago