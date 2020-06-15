Google Maps adds ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural satellite imagery in Washington DC Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Washington DC has seen many protests over the past few weeks regarding racial inequality. As a part of that, part of 16th street in front of the White House has been renamed as “Black Lives Matter Plaza” and, now, Google Maps has finally updated its satellite imagery to show the “Black Lives Matter” mural.



