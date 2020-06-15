Global  

Google Maps adds ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural satellite imagery in Washington DC

9to5Google Monday, 15 June 2020
Washington DC has seen many protests over the past few weeks regarding racial inequality. As a part of that, part of 16th street in front of the White House has been renamed as “Black Lives Matter Plaza” and, now, Google Maps has finally updated its satellite imagery to show the “Black Lives Matter” mural.

Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Black Lives Matter Mural Unveiled In Brooklyn

Black Lives Matter Mural Unveiled In Brooklyn 01:39

 The giant yellow letters appear on Fulton Street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of the borough. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports

