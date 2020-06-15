Global  

Meural Canvas digital frame brings art to your smart home at $395 ($645 value)

9to5Toys Monday, 15 June 2020
Adorama is currently offering the Meural Canvas 27-inch Smart Digital Frame bundled with a swivel mount for *$395 shipped*. Typically the photo frame fetches $596 by itself, with the bundled mount adding up to a total savings of 38% and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. This 27-inch smart digital photo frame brings a collection of curated art into your space with a stylish design that blends into the rest of your home’s decor. Pairing with a smartphone app and Alexa, you’ll be able to display family photos on top of popular museum-quality paintings. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More below.

