Google Chrome partially breaks w/ Windows 10’s May update, investigation ongoing
Monday, 15 June 2020 () In May 2020, Microsoft released its latest significant update for Windows 10. As an unfortunate side effect of the May 2020 Windows 10 update, some users have reported notable issues with the Google Chrome browser.
more…
The post Google Chrome partially breaks w/ Windows 10’s May update, investigation ongoing appeared first on 9to5Google.
Google is partnering with software company Parallels to bring the Microsoft Office applications and other legacy enterprise Windows applications to Chromebooks. According to Mashable, Parallels has today announced that it will be bringing "full-featured Windows applications" to Chrome Operating...