Today’s Android game/app deals + freebies: Monopoly, Clue, Battleship, more

9to5Google Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
We are now ready to kick the week off with today’s best Android app and game deals. Along with some great puzzlers, today’s collection also carries some solid offers on a host of family board games gone digital. Those include everything from classics like Monopoly and Clue to Battleship, The Game of Life, and more. We also have notable deals on title like SiNKR 2, Warhammer Quest 2, and Planescape Torment Enhanced, among others. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals. more…

