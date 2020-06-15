How to watch the Premier League when its soccer season resumes on June 17
Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
· The Premier League, England's top-tier soccer league, is set to resume its season with two matches on June 17.
· NBC is the exclusive broadcaster of the English Premier League in the United States, and it will broadcast games on its NBC Sports and NBC channels, as well as through the NBC Sports Gold streaming...
Premier League clubs have unanimously approved return-to-play protocols and a match day operations plan, effectively the final piece of the puzzle in order for matches to restart behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here, the PA news agency looks at the key questions as the league...
Premier League clubs are set for a loss of £1billion in revenue in their 2019-20 accounts due to the coronavirus pandemic, financial services firm Deloitte has predicted. Deloitte says the top-flight..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published