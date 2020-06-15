Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is affordable and chock-full of cool features Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

If you are a homeowner in 2020, you should have an outdoor smart security camera -- it simply isn't up for debate. Not only are they more affordable than ever, but they are very simple to set up. Many models don't even requires cables or a hub, allowing you to mount it anywhere within your Wi-Fi's range. You can then monitor the outside of your home to detect potential burglars or just keep an eye on your children playing in the yard. There really is no excuse to not have one. Today, Arlo unveils its latest outdoor smart security camera… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

