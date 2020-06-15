Sadly, Money in Excel is not the rebirth of the beloved Microsoft Money
Monday, 15 June 2020 () More than a decade ago, we learned Microsoft Money was being canceled. At the time, I worked in banking and many of my clients were upset about it. Believe it or not, many people really depended on Microsoft's financial organization software. It was truly beloved. Why the company canceled it I don't know for sure, but I'd guess the Windows-maker saw the writing on the wall -- the future of money management was mobile apps and web-based account aggregation services, such as Mint.com. Financial software that you install to a PC's storage disk, such as Microsoft Money, was on borrowed… [Continue Reading]
One little girl in England is very upset. She attempts to have more money when she has a 5 pound bill and tries to make it worth more by adding three zeros on the bill. She cries to her mother about it..