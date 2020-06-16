Global  

GoFundMe froze $350,000 in contributions after Black Lives Matter supporters mistakenly donated to an unaffiliated group with the same name (AAPL, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT)

Business Insider Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
GoFundMe froze $350,000 in contributions after Black Lives Matter supporters mistakenly donated to an unaffiliated group with the same name (AAPL, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT)· GoFundMe has frozen $350,000 in donations to a group called Black Lives Matter Foundation after BuzzFeed News informed them the group is unaffiliated with the BLM movement.
· The foundation's founder told BuzzFeed News it has a different mission than the anti-white supremacy movement: "unity with the police department."
·...
