GoFundMe froze $350,000 in contributions after Black Lives Matter supporters mistakenly donated to an unaffiliated group with the same name (AAPL, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT)

GoFundMe froze $350,000 in contributions after Black Lives Matter supporters mistakenly donated to an unaffiliated group with the same name
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () · GoFundMe has frozen $350,000 in donations to a group called Black Lives Matter Foundation after BuzzFeed News informed them the group is unaffiliated with the BLM movement.
· The foundation's founder told BuzzFeed News it has a different mission than the anti-white supremacy movement: "unity with the police department."
