SoftBank confirms it may sell some of its T-Mobile stake Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

SoftBank Group confirmed today it is considering selling its T-Mobile U.S. shares. Bloomberg reported last month that SoftBank was nearing an agreement to sell about $20 billion of its T-Mobile U.S. shares to investors including Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile’s controlling shareholder, in an effort to offset major losses from its investment business, including the Vision Fund. […] πŸ‘“ View full article

