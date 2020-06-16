Global  

Intel To Add Anti-Malware Hardware In Its Tiger Lake CPUs

Fossbytes Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Intel announced today that it will include its Control-Flow Enforcement Technology (CET) hardware-based protection to combat common malware, in its upcoming Tiger Lake mobile CPUs. Intel has been working on CET for 4 years in collaboration with Microsoft, and this will be the first time we’ll see it in action in Tiger Lake CPUs. In […]

