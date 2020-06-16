In Windows 10 May 2020 Update, Microsoft has moved the Fresh Start recovery tool
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Windows 10 has always had a number of recovery options for when the time comes to reinstall the operating system. One of these is called Fresh Start, which gives you the option of reinstalling Windows 10 while retaining files and some settings and apps. In Windows 10 May 2020 Update (Windows 10 version 2004), this handy recovery tool seems to have vanished. In fact, Microsoft has even updated its support pages to indicate that Fresh Start is only available in Windows 10 version 1909 and earlier. But the functionality of Fresh Start is still available -- you just need to… [Continue Reading]
Google is partnering with software company Parallels to bring the Microsoft Office applications and other legacy enterprise Windows applications to Chromebooks. According to Mashable, Parallels has today announced that it will be bringing "full-featured Windows applications" to Chrome Operating...