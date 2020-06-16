Global  

Boston Dynamics will now sell any business its own Spot robot for $74,500

The Verge Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Boston Dynamics will now sell any business its own Spot robot for $74,500

Robotmaker Boston Dynamics has finally put its four-legged robot Spot on general sale. After years of development, the company began leasing the machine to businesses last year, and, as of today, is now letting any US firm buy their very own Spot for $74,500.

It’s a hefty price tag, equal to the base price for a luxury Tesla Model S. But Boston Dynamics says, for that money, you’re getting the most advanced mobile robot in the world, able to go pretty much anywhere a human can (as long as there are no ladders involved).

"Spot’s use cases mostly involved surveying and data collection"

Although Spot is certainly nimble, its workload is mostly limited right now to surveying and data collection. Trial deployments have seen Spot create 3D...
