Boston Dynamics will now sell any business its own Spot robot for $74,500 Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Image: Boston Dynamics



Robotmaker Boston Dynamics has finally put its four-legged robot Spot on general sale. After years of development, the company began leasing the machine to businesses last year, and, as of today, is now letting any US firm buy their very own Spot for $74,500.



It’s a hefty price tag, equal to the base price for a luxury Tesla Model S. But Boston Dynamics says, for that money, you’re getting the most advanced mobile robot in the world, able to go pretty much anywhere a human can (as long as there are no ladders involved).



"Spot’s use cases mostly involved surveying and data collection"



Although Spot is certainly nimble, its workload is mostly limited right now to surveying and data collection. Trial deployments have seen Spot create 3D... Image: Boston DynamicsRobotmaker Boston Dynamics has finally put its four-legged robot Spot on general sale. After years of development, the company began leasing the machine to businesses last year, and, as of today, is now letting any US firm buy their very own Spot for $74,500.It’s a hefty price tag, equal to the base price for a luxury Tesla Model S. But Boston Dynamics says, for that money, you’re getting the most advanced mobile robot in the world, able to go pretty much anywhere a human can (as long as there are no ladders involved)."Spot’s use cases mostly involved surveying and data collection"Although Spot is certainly nimble, its workload is mostly limited right now to surveying and data collection. Trial deployments have seen Spot create 3D... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources This autonomous robot can outsquat you



Step aside, Boston Dynamics – there's a new bot in town. Credit: Mashable Studio Duration: 01:04 Published 2 weeks ago How a robotic dog is herding sheep in New Zealand



The New Zealand software company Rocos is training a Boston Dynamics-designed robot called Spot to work on farms to help 'relieve the strain of worker shortages, and create precision in farming’... Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 02:09 Published 3 weeks ago How a robotic dog is herding sheep in New Zealand – video



The New Zealand software company Rocos is training a Boston Dynamics-designed robot called Spot to work on farms to help 'relieve the strain of worker shortages, and create precision in farming’... Credit: Guardian Duration: 02:09 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Release the ($74,500) hounds: Boston Dynamics' Spot is for sale Why lease a threatening metal hound, when you can own? As of today, you can officially buy your very own $74,500 robot dogBoston Dynamics, the company also...

Mashable 1 hour ago





Tweets about this