Astronomers Detect Eerie Green Glow on Mars for the First Time Tuesday, 16 June 2020

European Space Agency scientists operating the Trace Gas Orbiter have snapped a photo of Mars with an eerie green glow in its upper atmosphere. This effect, known as night glow, is caused by oxygen atoms interacting with solar radiation, and its presence on Mars could help us understand certain aspects of physics.



European Space Agency scientists operating the Trace Gas Orbiter have snapped a photo of Mars with an eerie green glow in its upper atmosphere. This effect, known as night glow, is caused by oxygen atoms interacting with solar radiation, and its presence on Mars could help us understand certain aspects of physics.


