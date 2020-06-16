Global  

Astronomers Detect Eerie Green Glow on Mars for the First Time

ExtremeTech Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Astronomers Detect Eerie Green Glow on Mars for the First TimeEuropean Space Agency scientists operating the Trace Gas Orbiter have snapped a photo of Mars with an eerie green glow in its upper atmosphere. This effect, known as night glow, is caused by oxygen atoms interacting with solar radiation, and its presence on Mars could help us understand certain aspects of physics.

 Scientists reported they have detected the green glow of oxygen in the martian atmosphere.

Green glow discovered on Mars, study says

 Experts have discovered a green glow in the Martian atmosphere, the first time that's ever been seen on another planet besides Earth.
ExoMars spots unique green glow at the Red Planet

ExoMars spots unique green glow at the Red Planet ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter has detected glowing green oxygen in Mars’ atmosphere – the first time that this emission has been seen around a planet...
