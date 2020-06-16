|
Trend Micro Maximum Security review: A great security suite, but privacy features need an overhaul
The best antivirus solution is one that’s as simple as possible. After all, if a user can’t navigate the app to take advantage of its features, then much of the program’s usefulness is lost. Trend Micro’s Maximum Security nails this principle with some of the easiest navigation we’ve seen.
Note: This review is part of our best antivirus roundup. Go there for details about competing products and how we tested them.
The default dashboard is very straightforward. There’s a large Scan circle in the middle that changes color based on the status of the PC. Clicking on the circle initiates a quick scan, while clicking the downward-facing arrow to the right offers the choice of quick, full, and custom scans.
To read this article in full, please click here
