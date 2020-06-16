Trend Micro Maximum Security review: A great security suite, but privacy features need an overhaul Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The best antivirus solution is one that’s as simple as possible. After all, if a user can’t navigate the app to take advantage of its features, then much of the program’s usefulness is lost. Trend Micro’s Maximum Security nails this principle with some of the easiest navigation we’ve seen.



Note: This review is part of our best antivirus roundup. Go there for details about competing products and how we tested them.



The default dashboard is very straightforward. There’s a large Scan circle in the middle that changes color based on the status of the PC. Clicking on the circle initiates a quick scan, while clicking the downward-facing arrow to the right offers the choice of quick, full, and custom scans.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Family recreate summer holiday trip in their house and garden



A family-of-six whose summer holiday abroad is in jeopardy because of coronavirus have shot a hilarious video - recreating the trip in their house and garden.The Byrnes filmed themselves pretending to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:56 Published on April 20, 2020

Tweets about this Sam Trend Micro Maximum Security review: A great security suite, but privacy features need an overhaul The best antivi… https://t.co/68j92lKYgW 20 minutes ago Digitpol New post: Trend Micro Maximum Security review: A great security suite, but privacy features need an overhaul https://t.co/CZUpm0bjMJ 1 hour ago GIXtools Trend Micro Maximum Security review: A great security suite, but privacy features need an overhaul https://t.co/9t8SRMjSku 1 hour ago Eric Trend Micro Maximum Security review: A great security suite, but privacy features need an overhaul https://t.co/KMffR0qcD6 2 hours ago Robot cybercrime Global IoT Security Platform Market 2025 maximum benefit and growth potential : Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation, I… https://t.co/qxiDs6nUq6 2 days ago Rebecca Hawk Trend Micro Maximum Security 2019, 5 User [Key Code] 2019 https://t.co/t93O12SBFJ https://t.co/FTkVj4s2Se 3 days ago HotDeals Trend Micro Maximum Security 2020 Version 17 3PC/3 Year - PC , Mac, Android and IOS , Windows7, 8.1 and 10… https://t.co/FyipOTSdPa 4 days ago HotDeals Trend Micro Maximum Security 2020 - 3 PC 1 YEAR (Reg Code) https://t.co/sfm5MfV0Z2 https://t.co/olN3uWs6C2 4 days ago