Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trend Micro Maximum Security review: A great security suite, but privacy features need an overhaul

PC World Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
The best antivirus solution is one that’s as simple as possible. After all, if a user can’t navigate the app to take advantage of its features, then much of the program’s usefulness is lost. Trend Micro’s Maximum Security nails this principle with some of the easiest navigation we’ve seen.

Note: This review is part of our best antivirus roundup. Go there for details about competing products and how we tested them.

The default dashboard is very straightforward. There’s a large Scan circle in the middle that changes color based on the status of the PC. Clicking on the circle initiates a quick scan, while clicking the downward-facing arrow to the right offers the choice of quick, full, and custom scans.

To read this article in full, please click here
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Family recreate summer holiday trip in their house and garden [Video]

Family recreate summer holiday trip in their house and garden

A family-of-six whose summer holiday abroad is in jeopardy because of coronavirus have shot a hilarious video - recreating the trip in their house and garden.The Byrnes filmed themselves pretending to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published

Tweets about this

samymohab

Sam Trend Micro Maximum Security review: A great security suite, but privacy features need an overhaul The best antivi… https://t.co/68j92lKYgW 20 minutes ago

digitpol_cyber

Digitpol New post: Trend Micro Maximum Security review: A great security suite, but privacy features need an overhaul https://t.co/CZUpm0bjMJ 1 hour ago

gixtools

GIXtools Trend Micro Maximum Security review: A great security suite, but privacy features need an overhaul https://t.co/9t8SRMjSku 1 hour ago

EricFitteDuval

Eric Trend Micro Maximum Security review: A great security suite, but privacy features need an overhaul https://t.co/KMffR0qcD6 2 hours ago

Robotcybercrim1

Robot cybercrime Global IoT Security Platform Market 2025 maximum benefit and growth potential : Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation, I… https://t.co/qxiDs6nUq6 2 days ago

rebeccahawk04

Rebecca Hawk Trend Micro Maximum Security 2019, 5 User [Key Code] 2019 https://t.co/t93O12SBFJ https://t.co/FTkVj4s2Se 3 days ago

wqredlqb

HotDeals Trend Micro Maximum Security 2020 Version 17 3PC/3 Year - PC , Mac, Android and IOS , Windows7, 8.1 and 10… https://t.co/FyipOTSdPa 4 days ago

pjsjwapu

HotDeals Trend Micro Maximum Security 2020 - 3 PC 1 YEAR (Reg Code) https://t.co/sfm5MfV0Z2 https://t.co/olN3uWs6C2 4 days ago