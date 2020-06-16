U.S. House panel to hold election security hearing with Facebook, Google, Twitter
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Top officials from Facebook, Google and Twitter will appear before U.S. lawmakers on Thursday at a hearing to discuss foreign influence and election security, the House Intelligence Committee said in a statement.
Facebook, Google, and Twitter should report monthly on how they're fighting fake news, two EU officials said Wednesday. The social media giants are party to a voluntary EU code of conduct. Lucy Fielder..
