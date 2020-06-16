Global  

U.S. House panel to hold election security hearing with Facebook, Google, Twitter

Reuters Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Top officials from Facebook, Google and Twitter will appear before U.S. lawmakers on Thursday at a hearing to discuss foreign influence and election security, the House Intelligence Committee said in a statement.
