DIY in the dark with this 30W/2,400-lumen LED work light at just $16.50

9to5Toys Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
MonkeySmart (94% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Ustellar 30W LED Work Light for *$16.49 Prime shipped* with the code *DYOSPO6V* and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $30, this is nearly 50% off and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering 2,400-lumens of brightness, this light is designed to shine and illuminate an entire work area at one time. While before, a light this bright would use up 200W of power and also function as a space heater, this model uses just 30W thanks to energy-efficient LEDs. Plus, it’s IP65 waterproof, which makes it great for using outdoors while finishing up DIY projects. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

