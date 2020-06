Google is threatening to cut ad revenue from ZeroHedge and The Federalist for violating its policies on race-related content (GOOGL, GOOG) Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Google is cracking down on two far-right outlets, ZeroHedge and The Federalist, for violating its policies on race-related content.

· ZeroHedge has been blacklisted from making ad revenue through Google, and Google is threatening to do the same to The Federalist if it doesn't comply.

