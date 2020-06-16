Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

RESPAWN’s Fortnite Skull Trooper Gaming Chair has fallen to $117 (Save $45+)

9to5Toys Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Office Essentials via Rakuten is offering the RESPAWN Fortnite Skull Trooper Gaming Chair for *$117 shipped* when coupon code *OFM10F* has been applied during checkout. *Note:* You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $48 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is among some of the best price drops we have tracked. This Fortnite-inspired chair is here to bring a sleek black and white style to your office. It features a high back, thick padding, and built-in headrest to ensure you’re comfortable and ready to battle for hours at a time. Rated 4.6/5 stars. more…

The post RESPAWN’s Fortnite Skull Trooper Gaming Chair has fallen to $117 (Save $45+) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

15-Year-Old Sceptic Reveals His Secrets To Becoming A Fortnite PRO [Video]

15-Year-Old Sceptic Reveals His Secrets To Becoming A Fortnite PRO

In this episode of Exploring Esports, we talked to Sceptic about his training methods & how he became a Fortnite Pro, and learn about his transition from Misfits to Luminosity Gaming!

Credit: Whistle     Duration: 05:02Published
Mobile gaming news: Fortnite, Rumble Hockey and more! [Video]

Mobile gaming news: Fortnite, Rumble Hockey and more!

From Fortnite finally making it to Google Play to dinosaurs with guns, we're here to make sure you never miss a beat when it comes to the world of mobile gaming.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published

Tweets about this