Volt Information: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) _ Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.



The Uniondale, New York-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 23 cents per share.



The staffing services provider posted revenue of $207.3 million in the period.



In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $1.31. A year ago, they were trading at $4.30.



This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VOLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VOLT 👓 View full article

