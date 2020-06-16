Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook is finally going hard on payments in WhatsApp as it tries to make the $19 billion acquisition pay off (FB)

Business Insider Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Facebook is finally going hard on payments in WhatsApp as it tries to make the $19 billion acquisition pay off (FB)· *WhatsApp is adding payments in Brazil.*
· *It's part of Facebook's big plan to push into commerce and finance.*
· *Facebook bets that the efforts will benefit its advertising business — and will also generate income through transaction fees.*
· *It's also a way for Facebook to directly monetize WhatsApp, which it...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Facebook to buy 10% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio in $5.7 billion deal [Video]

Facebook to buy 10% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio in $5.7 billion deal

Facebook Inc will pick up about 10% of Jio Platforms, billionaire Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Industries Ltd’s digital technology arm, for $5.7 billion, both the companies have said. The US social..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:01Published

Tweets about this

AkwyZ

Antonio Vieira Santos Facebook is finally going hard on payments in WhatsApp as it tries to make the $19 billion acquisition pay off… https://t.co/Zq5HtYz2S3 2 days ago

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer Facebook is finally going hard on payments in WhatsApp as it tries to make the $19 billion acquisition pay off (FB) https://t.co/SruMiDgTx7 2 days ago

jeamskang2

jeamskang RT @businessinsider: Facebook is finally going hard on payments in WhatsApp as it tries to make the $19 billion acquisition pay off https:/… 3 days ago