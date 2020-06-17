|
T-Mobile explains why its network went down, hard, on Monday
Wednesday, 17 June 2020
Photo by Dante D’Orazio / The Verge
If you’ve been wondering what could knock out one of the United States’ three big cellular carriers’ ability to deliver calls and text messages — and keep it that way for most of an entire day — T-Mobile now has a partial answer that pertains to its extensive nationwide outage Monday.
The short version, if we’re reading this correctly: a fiber-optic circuit failed, and its backup circuit also failed, which caused a chain reaction that strained the network to the point that many calls and texts couldn’t make it through.
The longer version:
*June 16th, 2020 6:23pm PST*
*Update on T-Mobile Voice and Text Performance*
Every day we see the vital role technology plays in keeping us connected, and we know T-Mobile customers rely on our network to...
