Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

T-Mobile explains why its network went down, hard, on Monday

The Verge Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
T-Mobile explains why its network went down, hard, on MondayPhoto by Dante D’Orazio / The Verge

If you’ve been wondering what could knock out one of the United States’ three big cellular carriers’ ability to deliver calls and text messages — and keep it that way for most of an entire day — T-Mobile now has a partial answer that pertains to its extensive nationwide outage Monday.

The short version, if we’re reading this correctly: a fiber-optic circuit failed, and its backup circuit also failed, which caused a chain reaction that strained the network to the point that many calls and texts couldn’t make it through.

The longer version:



*June 16th, 2020 6:23pm PST*

*Update on T-Mobile Voice and Text Performance*

Every day we see the vital role technology plays in keeping us connected, and we know T-Mobile customers rely on our network to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

T-Mobile facing FCC probe after massive outage [Video]

T-Mobile facing FCC probe after massive outage

T-Mobile says things are back to normal after phone service and data were knocked out for customers on Monday. This comes weeks after T-Mobile's merger with Sprint.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:20Published
Monday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Apparel Stores [Video]

Monday Sector Laggards: Aerospace & Defense, Apparel Stores

In trading on Monday, aerospace & defense shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Embraer, down about 8.6% and shares of Astronics down..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Monday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, General Contractors & Builders [Video]

Monday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Monday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of Biocept, up about 19.7% and shares of Iveric Bio up about 17.4% on the..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published

Tweets about this