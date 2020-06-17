Global  

Fortnite’s new season has flooded the map

The Verge Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Fortnite’s new season has flooded the mapThe new season of Fortnite is finally here — and it brought with it a flood. Today Epic Games released the long-delayed third season for Fortnite: Chapter 2, following a massive event earlier in the week which saw the game’s battle royale island surrounded by a wall of water. Fittingly, the new season has submerged large areas of the island, creating a bigger focus on aquatic gameplay elements. That includes a new Waterworld-style floating city area, and the ability to water ski — while pulled by a shark.

The biggest change is, of course, the map. The western portion of the island is now mostly underwater, largely eliminating locations like Slurpy Swamp and Weeping Woods. Meanwhile, the previously destroyed Agency area now appears to be...
