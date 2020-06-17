Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google teams up with Parallels to allow Chromebooks to run Windows apps

betanews Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Initially derided as a limited modern take on netbooks, Chromebooks have gathered loyal followers over the years as app support grows. In addition to web apps, there is also support for Android and Linux apps, but Chromebook owners have long dreamed of the day they can run Windows software. Thanks to a partnership between Google and virtualization specialist Parallels it will not be too long before Windows apps in Chrome OS becomes a reality. The bad news is that there is a slight caveat. While on the face of things the ability to run Windows apps on Chromebooks is great… [Continue Reading]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: New York Attorney General Wants More Restrictions On Contact Tracing Apps

New York Attorney General Wants More Restrictions On Contact Tracing Apps 00:32

 Apple and Google were asked by New York Attorney General Letitia James to impose restrictions on contact tracing apps. According to Business Insider, these apps are made available in their app stores. James wants measures that would prevent sensitive health data being collected by untrusted sources....

Related videos from verified sources

Hotels launching new apps to protect people [Video]

Hotels launching new apps to protect people

The hotel industry is preparing to launch new apps aimed at making your stay as touchless as possible. They say electronic platforms will quickly become the new normal.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published
Microsoft rolls out new Edge browser via Windows Update [Video]

Microsoft rolls out new Edge browser via Windows Update

The multinational tech company Microsoft is starting to roll out its new Edge browser through Windows Update. According to The Verge, the new Chromium-based version of Edge launched in January, but..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 00:59Published
COVID-19 tracking apps raise privacy concerns in Asia [Video]

COVID-19 tracking apps raise privacy concerns in Asia

As governments use technology to track the spread of COVID-19, Al Jazeera look at concerns about privacy.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Windows is coming to Chromebooks as Google partners with Parallels

 Parallels has long been known for making it easy to run Windows apps on your Mac. Now the company has partnered with Google to bring Windows apps to another...
The Next Web Also reported by •Fossbytes9to5Google

Google is bringing Microsoft Office and other Windows apps to Chromebooks

Google is bringing Microsoft Office and other Windows apps to Chromebooks Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge Google is partnering with Parallels to bring native Microsoft Office applications and other legacy enterprise Windows...
The Verge Also reported by •Fossbytes

Tweets about this

utollwi

William Toll Google teams up with Parallels to allow Chromebooks to run Windows apps - https://t.co/eX8HaNeonH 4 minutes ago

nufcnews2019

Newcastle United News Google teams up with Parallels to allow Chromebooks to run Windows apps https://t.co/8zgJwqnUz6 5 minutes ago

StopMalvertisin

Kimberly BetaNews | Google teams up with Parallels to allow Chromebooks to run Windows apps https://t.co/J9lFwxZpfK 28 minutes ago

MarkWilsonWords

Mark Wyciślik-Wilson🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇵🇱🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 Google teams up with Parallels to allow Chromebooks to run Windows apps https://t.co/qFEuA9G9mp via @BetaNews 32 minutes ago

Origsoft

Origsoft Google teams up with Parallels to allow Chromebooks to run Windows apps https://t.co/22NQWFF9Ez #Article #ChromeOS 33 minutes ago

BetaNews

BetaNews.com Google teams up with Parallels to allow Chromebooks to run Windows apps https://t.co/8UEUaUY98S 33 minutes ago