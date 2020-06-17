Facebook and Instagram will let users ‘turn off’ all political ads for the 2020 election Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Facebook’s new political information center will give users information on how and where to vote. | Image: Facebook



Critics say Facebook is actively enabling the spread of political misinformation online, but the social network has now come up with its own idiosyncratic solution: shift responsibility to the public at large by letting users “turn off” political ads they don’t like.



Facebook announced the feature as part of a campaign ahead of the 2020 US elections, which it hopes will increase voter turnout. The company is launching a new “Voting Information Center” that will tell people how and where to vote, as well as offering information on how to register to vote and how to vote by mail. Users can also turn on alerts that will remind them to vote and direct them to polling places come November.



