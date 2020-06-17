‘Hey Siri, I’m getting pulled over’ shortcut makes it easy to record police Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Staff photo by Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images



As protests against racial police violence have spread across the US, we’ve seen how video captured on mobile devices can help identify misconduct by law enforcement. But such evidence isn’t just useful at a protest, but during all sorts of routine interactions with the police, including traffic stops. That’s why the Siri shortcut “I’m getting pulled over” exists.



"The program dims your phone, pauses your music, and starts recording"



Once you load this (free) shortcut onto your iPhone, all you need to do is say "Hey Siri, I'm getting pulled over" and it will kickstart a chain of events. It will dim your phone, pause any music being played, and start recording video from your front-facing camera. It can also send your current location and...


