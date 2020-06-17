Global  

‘Hey Siri, I’m getting pulled over’ shortcut makes it easy to record police

The Verge Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Staff photo by Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

As protests against racial police violence have spread across the US, we’ve seen how video captured on mobile devices can help identify misconduct by law enforcement. But such evidence isn’t just useful at a protest, but during all sorts of routine interactions with the police, including traffic stops. That’s why the Siri shortcut “I’m getting pulled over” exists.

"The program dims your phone, pauses your music, and starts recording"

Once you load this (free) shortcut onto your iPhone, all you need to do is say “Hey Siri, I’m getting pulled over” and it will kickstart a chain of events. It will dim your phone, pause any music being played, and start recording video from your front-facing camera. It can also send your current location and...
Video credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: This app will automatically record your conversation when you get pulled over

This app will automatically record your conversation when you get pulled over 01:21

 In light of the recent high-profile killings ofBreonna Taylor, George Floyd and countlessother Black people at the hands of police.tension between members of the policeforce and civilians are higher than ever.If you’re worried about being treated unfairlyby cops if and when you get pulled over.a...

