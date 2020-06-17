Refresh your pillows and mattress from $24 in today’s 1-day Gold Box sale Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Relief-Mart (96% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to *20% off* Snuggle-Pedic pillows and mattresses. With deals starting from *$24*, everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can score the Snuggle-Pedic Bamboo Memory Foam Pillow for *$47.99*. That’s 20% off the regular $60 price tag, matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. This fun machine-washable pillow has no zippers to get in the way and is filled with a shredded memory foam “that never goes flat.” Featuring a breathable, micro-vented cover that’s made in the USA, it will “keep you cool all night long.” This pillow ships with a 120-day “love it or sent it back policy” and no-cost returns. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,400 Amazon customers. More deals below. more…



The post Refresh your pillows and mattress from $24 in today’s 1-day Gold Box sale appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

