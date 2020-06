Kim Jong Un has quietly built a 7,000-man cyber army that gives North Korea an edge nuclear weapons don't Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

· North Korea has a cyber army of about 7,000, trained to find secrets, disrupt critical infrastructure, and steal money to circumvent sanctions.

· These cyberattacks are often difficult to pin on North Korea because they originate in countries like China and Russia, and a counterattack is almost impossible because of North Korea's isolation and lack of infrastructure to target.