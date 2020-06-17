Speedify delivers more reliable VPN connection for remote workers Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

The increase in remote and home working in recent months has shone a spotlight on the unreliability of many domestic internet connections. The Speedify VPN service is updating its offering which allows users to link and seamlessly switch between multiple connections including home internet, mobile data and public Wi-Fi networks to provide a more reliable connection. "The pandemic has reshaped our expectations for internet access," says Alex Gizis, CEO of parent company Connectify. "People are hosting video calls, live streaming, and playing online games like never before to digitally engage with the world. However, despite how essential the internet is… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this