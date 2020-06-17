Boston Dynamics ‘Spot’ Goes on Sale for Just $74,500
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 (
1 hour ago) If you've watched Boston Dynamics build robots like BigDog and Spot and always wanted your own, you can finally get one -- provided you've got a Model S-sized wad of cash burning a hole in your pocket.
The post Boston Dynamics ‘Spot’ Goes on Sale for Just $74,500 appeared first on ExtremeTech.
