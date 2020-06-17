Moto One is a budget-friendly Android smartphone at $150 ($100 off) Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

B&H offers the Moto One 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for *$149.99 shipped*. That’s down from the original $400 price tag and regular $250 going rate. We’ve previously seen it between $150 and $200 in 2020. The Moto One arrives with a 5.9-inch HD+ display that features a widescreen cinematic 19:9 aspect ratio. Other notable features include dual rear cameras and an 8MP selfie lens on the front. It’s compatible with T-Mobile and AT&T service, so be sure to shop accordingly. Rated 4/5 stars.



more…



The post Moto One is a budget-friendly Android smartphone at $150 ($100 off) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Save $100 on Motorola’s Moto One Action Smartphone at $250, more from $130 Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Motorola Moto One Action 128GB Android Smartphone for *$249.99 shipped *in Denim and White. Also available at B&H....

9to5Toys 6 days ago





Tweets about this