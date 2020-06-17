Global  

Business email compromise attacks spike in March

betanews Wednesday, 17 June 2020
In yet another sign that cybercriminals are keen to exploit the current world situation, in the second and third weeks of March business email compromise (BEC) attacks increased more than 430 percent according to email security specialist Abnormal Security. In the early part of the year attacks on C-Suite executives decreased by 37 percent from Q4 2019 to Q1 2020, while the focus shifted to finance employees, attacks targeting them increasing 87 percent in Q1 2020 against Q4 2019. Through the course of Q1, there has been a 173 percent increase in COVID-19 related attacks, as malicious threat actors use… [Continue Reading]
