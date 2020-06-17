Google Calendar recognizes Juneteenth as a US holiday
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Google Calendar has added Juneteenth as a holiday in the United States.
Juneteenth dates back to June 19th, 1865, when Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to read federal orders, freeing the last remaining slaves in the state. Celebrations of the holiday began as early as 1866 when freed slaves in Texas celebrated its first anniversary.
Google Calendar is not the first major calendar app to recognize Juneteenth as a US holiday. In 2018, some users noticed Apple added the day as a holiday on its calendar app. The addition to Google Calendar was spotted by Android Police.
In response to protests against racism and police brutality across the US, many private companies announced that they would start celebrating Juneteenth.
