Google Calendar recognizes Juneteenth as a US holiday Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Google Calendar has added Juneteenth as a holiday in the United States.



Juneteenth dates back to June 19th, 1865, when Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to read federal orders, freeing the last remaining slaves in the state. Celebrations of the holiday began as early as 1866 when freed slaves in Texas celebrated its first anniversary.



Google Calendar is not the first major calendar app to recognize Juneteenth as a US holiday. In 2018, some users noticed Apple added the day as a holiday on its calendar app. The addition to Google Calendar was spotted by Android Police.



