Google Calendar recognizes Juneteenth as a US holiday

The Verge Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Google Calendar recognizes Juneteenth as a US holidayGoogle Calendar has added Juneteenth as a holiday in the United States.

Juneteenth dates back to June 19th, 1865, when Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to read federal orders, freeing the last remaining slaves in the state. Celebrations of the holiday began as early as 1866 when freed slaves in Texas celebrated its first anniversary.

Google Calendar is not the first major calendar app to recognize Juneteenth as a US holiday. In 2018, some users noticed Apple added the day as a holiday on its calendar app. The addition to Google Calendar was spotted by Android Police.

In response to protests against racism and police brutality across the US, many private companies announced that they would start celebrating...
Juneteenth Is Being Observed by This Growing List of Companies

Juneteenth Is Being Observed by This Growing List of Companies 01:26

 Juneteenth Is Being Observed by This Growing List of Companies Juneteenth, which occurs annually on June 19, has long been celebrated by Black Americans who recognize its 1865 origin as the end of slavery in the United States. All but four states recognize Juneteenth as a holiday or “special day of...

