iPhone SE is FREE on Verizon with payment plan (Reg. $399) Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Verizon is currently offering Apple’s brand-new iPhone SE 64GB for *FREE* when you purchase it online. *Note: *A new line is required to take advantage of this promotion. A $20 activation fee will also apply. This is an online-only sale. Normally $399, this is one of the first times that we’ve seen the iPhone SE go free since its release without requiring a trade-in. The all-new iPhone SE offers the same A13 Bionic processor that’s found in the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. This means that Apple’s budget-focused smartphone will have more than enough power to handle any task you throw at it. It also has portrait mode, a 4.7-inch Retina display, Touch ID, 4K video, and more. Find out if the 2020 iPhone SE is right for you in our hands-on video review.



more…



The post iPhone SE is FREE on Verizon with payment plan (Reg. $399) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Indonesian farmers give out harvests for free rather than let it go to waste during pandemic



Indonesian farmers are throwing their crops into rivers or giving them away for free after sales were decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. Footage from East Java shows the disheartened farmers.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:23 Published on May 19, 2020 Man brilliantly hacks Wendy's deal to get a week's worth of free nuggets



Twitter user Skweezy loves chicken nuggets.When he found out that Wendy’s was offering free chicken nuggets nationwide on April 24.he hatched a plan to make the most of the deal by visiting nearly a.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:20 Published on April 28, 2020

Tweets about this