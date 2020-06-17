|
iPhone SE is FREE on Verizon with payment plan (Reg. $399)
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Verizon is currently offering Apple’s brand-new iPhone SE 64GB for *FREE* when you purchase it online. *Note: *A new line is required to take advantage of this promotion. A $20 activation fee will also apply. This is an online-only sale. Normally $399, this is one of the first times that we’ve seen the iPhone SE go free since its release without requiring a trade-in. The all-new iPhone SE offers the same A13 Bionic processor that’s found in the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. This means that Apple’s budget-focused smartphone will have more than enough power to handle any task you throw at it. It also has portrait mode, a 4.7-inch Retina display, Touch ID, 4K video, and more. Find out if the 2020 iPhone SE is right for you in our hands-on video review.
more…
The post iPhone SE is FREE on Verizon with payment plan (Reg. $399) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this