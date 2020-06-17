Global  

Zoom now plans to offer end-to-end encryption to free users, not just paying customers (ZM)

Business Insider Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Zoom now plans to offer end-to-end encryption to free users, not just paying customers (ZM)· Zoom now says it plans to offer end-to-end encryption to all users — free and paid.
· Zoom's previous plan to only offer it to paying customers was met with backlash, especially after CEO Eric Yuan said that not giving it to free users was intended to assist law enforcement in tracking bad actors using the app.
· Zoom...
