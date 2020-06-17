|
After 20 years, Pokemon is reviving its cult classic 'Pokemon Snap' for the Nintendo Switch (NTDOY)
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
· *After more than 20 years, Nintendo announced on Wednesday that it's creating a sequel to the beloved Nintendo 64 classic "Pokémon Snap."*
· *The sequel is simply titled, "New Pokémon Snap," and the game is coming to Nintendo's Switch console.*
· *The new entry takes place across a series of islands populated by a...
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this