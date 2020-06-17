Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After 20 years, Pokemon is reviving its cult classic 'Pokemon Snap' for the Nintendo Switch (NTDOY)

Business Insider Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
After 20 years, Pokemon is reviving its cult classic 'Pokemon Snap' for the Nintendo Switch (NTDOY)· *After more than 20 years, Nintendo announced on Wednesday that it's creating a sequel to the beloved Nintendo 64 classic "Pokémon Snap."*
· *The sequel is simply titled, "New Pokémon Snap," and the game is coming to Nintendo's Switch console.*
· *The new entry takes place across a series of islands populated by a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Digital Spy - Published
News video: Pokemon Snap gameplay trailer (Nintendo)

Pokemon Snap gameplay trailer (Nintendo) 01:07

 Pokemon Snap gameplay trailer (Nintendo)

Related videos from verified sources

‘New Pokémon Snap’ Coming to Nintendo Switch [Video]

‘New Pokémon Snap’ Coming to Nintendo Switch

‘New Pokémon Snap’ Coming to Nintendo Switch Nintendo announced the sequel to the N64 classic on Wednesday. Similar to the original 'Pokémon Snap,' players will be tasked with taking photos of..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:46Published

Tweets about this

robcflores

Robert C Flores RT @businessinsider: After 20 years, Pokemon is reviving its cult classic 'Pokemon Snap' for the Nintendo Switch https://t.co/rRt54PpzIW 36 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb After 20 years, Pokemon is reviving its cult classic 'Pokemon Snap' for the Nintendo Switch (NTDOY)… https://t.co/0oR4mYuJzU 38 minutes ago

aurelienpiat

Aurélien After 20 years, Pokemon is reviving its cult classic 'Pokemon Snap' for the Nintendo Switch (NTDOY) https://t.co/Qtd8bmJaSf #tech 42 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - After 20 years, Pokemon is reviving its cult classic 'Pokemon Snap' for the Nintendo Switch (NTD… https://t.co/m6Fc5pDoOV 53 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider After 20 years, Pokemon is reviving its cult classic 'Pokemon Snap' for the Nintendo Switch https://t.co/rRt54PpzIW 59 minutes ago