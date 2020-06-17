5 ideas on how to start a contactless business in 2020 Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

With COVID-19 in full swing, maintaining a safe distance is everything. This pandemic has brought the global economy and trade to a standstill. However, there are still opportunities available. Those looking to start a business in this climate will need to adapt. Perhaps the most important aspect right now is to start a business that can function without human contact. As such, here are five contactless business ideas that you can use to launch your very own venture. They cover a wide variety of niches and would still be sustainable once normal business activity resumes. Perform Online Consultations The first… [Continue Reading] With COVID-19 in full swing, maintaining a safe distance is everything. This pandemic has brought the global economy and trade to a standstill. However, there are still opportunities available. Those looking to start a business in this climate will need to adapt. Perhaps the most important aspect right now is to start a business that can function without human contact. As such, here are five contactless business ideas that you can use to launch your very own venture. They cover a wide variety of niches and would still be sustainable once normal business activity resumes. Perform Online Consultations The first… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

