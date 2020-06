Related videos from verified sources Meet Mercedes Digital - Battery production in Kamenz



Local battery production is an important success factor for Mercedes-Benz AG’s electric offensive and the key element to flexibly and efficiently meet the global demand for electrified vehicles. The.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:20 Published 2 weeks ago Production of battery systems for the Mercedes-Benz EQC



Local battery production is an important success factor for Mercedes-Benz AG’s electric offensive and the key element to flexibly and efficiently meet the global demand for electrified vehicles. The.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:53 Published 2 weeks ago Four vehicles burnt after fire erupts from electric car charging at station in China



A huge fire broke out as an electric car was plugged into a charging station in southern China, burning three other vehicles. In the CCTV video, filmed in the city of Dongguan in Guangdong Province.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:57 Published on May 12, 2020

Tweets about this