elago’s new Mini Car AirPods Case sees first price cut to $13
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its new Mini Car AirPods Case for *$12.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $15, today’s offer is the very first price cut we’ve seen on the recently-released case. Compatible with both first and second-generation AirPods, elago’s latest debut brings the stylings of the popular Mini car to your earbuds. The soft silicone will protect the charging case from scratches and dents, and the headlights even glow in the dark for some added fun. So far it carries a 4.7/5 star rating like many of the brand’s other cases. You can also dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. Hit the jump for more.
more…
The post elago’s new Mini Car AirPods Case sees first price cut to $13 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
The biggest and most versatile member of the MINI model family generates fresh stimuli for driving pleasure and individual flair in the hallmark style of the British premium brand. Precisely refined design, attractive additions to the equipment range and innovative technology in the areas of...
Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the US is still in its first wave of the coronavirus.
This warning comes as multiple states record their highest-ever daily new case totals.
"People keep talking about a..