elago’s new Mini Car AirPods Case sees first price cut to $13

9to5Toys Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its new Mini Car AirPods Case for *$12.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $15, today’s offer is the very first price cut we’ve seen on the recently-released case. Compatible with both first and second-generation AirPods, elago’s latest debut brings the stylings of the popular Mini car to your earbuds. The soft silicone will protect the charging case from scratches and dents, and the headlights even glow in the dark for some added fun. So far it carries a 4.7/5 star rating like many of the brand’s other cases. You can also dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. Hit the jump for more.

The post elago’s new Mini Car AirPods Case sees first price cut to $13 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
