Twitch Studio launches on Mac in beta

Today, Twitch launches its proprietary streaming software, Twitch Studio, on Mac in open beta, according to a blog post on its website. It’s a smart move. The original version of the software was PC-only, and while PCs are somewhat easier to stream from for a variety of reasons — mostly having to do with software options — it makes sense that creators who aren’t PC users would want to get in on streaming, too. (The pandemic also definitely got more people interested in streaming.)



