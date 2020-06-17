|
Twitch Studio launches on Mac in beta
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Alex Castro
Today, Twitch launches its proprietary streaming software, Twitch Studio, on Mac in open beta, according to a blog post on its website. It’s a smart move. The original version of the software was PC-only, and while PCs are somewhat easier to stream from for a variety of reasons — mostly having to do with software options — it makes sense that creators who aren’t PC users would want to get in on streaming, too. (The pandemic also definitely got more people interested in streaming.)
If you’re new to streaming, Twitch Studio is a great place to start. It’s been optimized by Twitch for ease of use, and it walks you through the hardest parts of setting up a stream. (That is: fiddling with technical settings.) It also has...
