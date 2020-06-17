Uber is making Juneteenth a paid company holiday this year
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () · Uber is making Juneteenth a company holiday this year, the ride-sharing giant's CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, said Wednesday.
· Uber joins fellow San Francisco tech companies Twitter and Square in declaring the holiday a paid day off, though the latter two have indicated the move is permanent.
· The June 19 holiday commemorates...
This month’s virtual IAB NewFronts will be a chance for advertisers to learn more about streaming media platforms as they plan for the fall season and beyond. Confectioner Hershey is looking ahead to..
Google is hosting a company wide holiday for employees working from home. The tech giant plans to reopen its offices around the world in June, but has given employees the option to work from home until..