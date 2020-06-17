Save up to 75% off Marvel must-reads including Valkyrie and more from under $1 Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

ComiXology is following up yesterday’s Dark Horse sale with a collection of must-read Marvel comics priced from under *$1*. One standout is on Valkyrie: Jane Foster Vol. 1 at* $0.99*. Normally fetching $4, today’s offer is good for a 75% discount, marks the first price cut we’ve seen, and is subsequently a new low. Now that the dust has settled after Endgame, fans are likely on the edge of their seat waiting for the next installments in the MCU. The upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder looks to be one of the next releases, and this comic book will give you a primer as to what to expect. Head below for all of our other top picks from the sale, as well as for additional Ghost Rider deals.



more…



