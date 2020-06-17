Global  

Google Play testing ‘Free trial & install’ button to bundle Android app download with IAP

9to5Google Wednesday, 17 June 2020
Alongside the Android 11 Beta last week, Google shared a number of announcements for app developers. One related to in-app purchases and billing sees Google Play test a “Free trial & install button” that both downloads an app and starts a trial.

The post Google Play testing 'Free trial & install' button to bundle Android app download with IAP appeared first on 9to5Google.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: UK makes tracing app U-turn for Google-Apple system

UK makes tracing app U-turn for Google-Apple system 01:14

 The British government will switch to Apple and Google technology for its test-and-trace app, ditching its current system in a U-turn for the troubled program. The BBC reported on Thursday the UK will now opt for a decentralized model. Adam Reed reports.

