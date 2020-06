Twitch launches its own free broadcasting software for Mac users Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Back in November of last year, Twitch rolled out a beta build of Twitch Studio — a free, straightforward broadcasting app meant to be the first step for anyone curious about streaming on the service. At launch, it was PC only. Today, however, they’re opening up the beta to Mac users. Twitch is pretty open […] 👓 View full article