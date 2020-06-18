Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google's latest Chrome extension helps you link directly to a piece of website text

engadget Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Earlier this month, Google made it easier to find the information you’re searching for on individual web pages with the launch of highlighted featured snippets. Now, it’s building on that info-specific navigation with a new Chrome extension that lets...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Google Browser Extensions Hosted Massive Spyware Campaign, Researchers Find

Google Browser Extensions Hosted Massive Spyware Campaign, Researchers Find 01:10

 Google Browser Extensions Hosted Massive Spyware Campaign, Researchers Find Researchers at Awake Security recently made their findings public. They found that users were attacked through the Google Chrome extensions by way of access to more than 32 million downloads. More than 70 add-ons have been...

Related videos from verified sources

One of the Largest, Most Widespread Spyware Campaign Targets Google Chrome Users [Video]

One of the Largest, Most Widespread Spyware Campaign Targets Google Chrome Users

The market’s leading web browser has security flaws, as a spyware effort involving 32 million downloads of extensions could jeopardize Google Chrome users. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:09Published
Google's Chrome target of massive spying attack [Video]

Google's Chrome target of massive spying attack

A newly discovered spyware effort attacked users through 32 million downloads of extensions to Google's Chrome web browser, researchers at Awake Security told Reuters. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
Google Facing Lawsuit Claiming The Company Continues to Track User Activity Even in “Incognito Mode” [Video]

Google Facing Lawsuit Claiming The Company Continues to Track User Activity Even in “Incognito Mode”

Google is coming under fire...the company facing a lawsuit in California that’s alleging it continues to track internet activity on Chrome even when users are in incognito mode.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published

Tweets about this