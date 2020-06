No Soy Dulce RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: UK ditches contact tracing app to move to Google-Apple model https://t.co/gElYpMBDxl 2 seconds ago

Clive Jones RT @ruskin147: BBC scoop - NHS abandons centralised contact tracing app, moves to Apple/Google decentralised model 5 seconds ago

Indubitably Simon RT @Femi_Sorry: FOR SH*T'S SAKE!! Think how much time they've wasted! Think how much sooner you could have been hugging family members! A… 5 seconds ago

Jorge RT @simonmaginn: Tory voters: How's it all going for you so far? https://t.co/xNHowchqx9 7 seconds ago

bettorbob Read as “government wastes months and millions on app that everyone knew wouldn’t work when one was available off-t… https://t.co/zN6xF0vaiH 16 seconds ago

COEXISTENCE RT @jimmy_wales: Can someone point me to a recent and accurate figure of how much money has been blown so far on this fiasco? A month ago:… 23 seconds ago