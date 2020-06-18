Google and Nest routers now work much better with slow home internet connections
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
Google is rolling out a software update that improves network performance for Nest Wifi and Google WiFi routers on slow network connections, the company announced in a blog post. “Your Wi-Fi will better support multiple video calls, gaming sessions and more simultaneously,” Google Nest product manager Sanjay Noronha wrote in the post, adding that the latest software update will also “improve device connection speeds on wireless networks and optimizations so your devices move to faster Wi-Fi radio channels.”
The update includes improvements to general security and stability. The priority device feature, which lets users choose which device temporarily gets the strongest Wi-Fi available, is getting “smarter” as well, according to Google....
