Google Play Movies now shows what content is available on HBO Max
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () The mobile app for Google Play Movies has a handy feature that monitors other streaming services to see if a movie or TV show you’re about to buy is already available for viewing. Now, Google Play Movies has added the latest streaming juggernaut, HBO Max, to its watch directory.
Close Enough Season 1 - Official Trailer - HBO Max - From JG Quintel, creator of Regular Show comes Close Enough, a surreal animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their two divorced roommates all living together in LA. They’re navigating that transitional time in...