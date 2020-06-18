Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google Play Movies now shows what content is available on HBO Max

9to5Google Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
The mobile app for Google Play Movies has a handy feature that monitors other streaming services to see if a movie or TV show you’re about to buy is already available for viewing. Now, Google Play Movies has added the latest streaming juggernaut, HBO Max, to its watch directory.

more…

The post Google Play Movies now shows what content is available on HBO Max appeared first on 9to5Google.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Close Enough Season 1

Close Enough Season 1 01:44

 Close Enough Season 1 - Official Trailer - HBO Max - From JG Quintel, creator of Regular Show comes Close Enough, a surreal animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their two divorced roommates all living together in LA. They’re navigating that transitional time in...

Related videos from verified sources

The Bell Breakdown for Father's Day Weekend [Video]

The Bell Breakdown for Father's Day Weekend

Film critic Josh Bell shows us the best movies to watch for Father's Day Weekend. 7500, the story about a plane hijacking, and The Short History of the Long Road - are available on Amazon and VOD..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:00Published
Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max - Sneak Peek [Video]

Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max - Sneak Peek

Here's your "Darkseid" sneak peek at the HBO Max superhero movie Zack Snyder's Justice League, also known as Snyder Cut. It stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 00:34Published
Queen Latifah uncertain over 'Gone With the Wind' return [Video]

Queen Latifah uncertain over 'Gone With the Wind' return

Queen Latifah has declared she has mixed emotions about the decision by HBO Max executives to reinstate Gone With the Wind.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Tweets about this