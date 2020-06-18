Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Today’s Best Game Deals: Pokémon Let’s Go $45, Animal Crossing $51.50, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
In today’s best game deals, today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu! and Eevee! for *$44.99 shipped* each. Regularly $60 and rarely even in stock at Amazon, today’s offer is up to $15 off the going rate and the best price we can find. GameStop currently lists both at $60 for comparison. Perfect companions for the Nintendo Poké Ball Plus that went on sale this morning, Pokémon: Let’s Go sends trainers back to the famous Kanto region to hone their skills as a top-tier Pokémon Trainer. And in case you missed it yesterday, here’s everything you need to know about the New Pokémon Snap game. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Just Dance 2020 for Switch, The Last of Us Part II, The LEGO Movie 2, DOOM (1993), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, Bully, and much more.

more…

The post Today’s Best Game Deals: Pokémon Let’s Go $45, Animal Crossing $51.50, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: In The Know Gaming - Published
News video: Animal Crossing cake looks just like the game

Animal Crossing cake looks just like the game 01:31

 Fans of the game will love this detailed Animal Crossing Cake

Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Movie Performances of 2020 So Far [Video]

Top 10 Movie Performances of 2020 So Far

Despite the temporary closures of movie theaters, these actors are still firing on all cylinders. For this list, we’ll be looking at performances in films that have had a wide, limited, or VOD..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 15:32Published
Couple who closed their new pub just an HOUR after opening the day of lockdown are gearing up for July 4th [Video]

Couple who closed their new pub just an HOUR after opening the day of lockdown are gearing up for July 4th

A couple who were forced to close their new pub just ONE HOUR after staging a grand opening on lockdown day are gearing up for a big July 4 knees-up.Mark and Katie Symes were thrilled when they snapped..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published
Husky Eats Food by Playing Board Game With Owners [Video]

Husky Eats Food by Playing Board Game With Owners

Kira, the husky's owners played a board game with her to feed her kibble. They placed some amount on the board and used the levers to quickly grab the bits of food. Kira also tried to eat as much as..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Today’s Best Game Deals: Nioh 2 $40 or SE $53, Golf Club PGA Tour $15, more

 In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Nioh 2 Special Edition for *$53.33 shipped* after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $80, today’s deal...
9to5Toys

Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Monkey Ball HD $21, Borderlands Handsome $13, more

 In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD on PS4 for *$20.99* or Xbox One for *$25.99 with free shipping* for Prime...
9to5Toys

Today’s Best Game Deals: Disney Afternoon Collection $5, Sonic Mania $10, more

 In today’s best game deals, The Disney Afternoon Collection is now down at *$4.99* in digital form on both Xbox One and PS4. Regularly up to $20 and currently...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this