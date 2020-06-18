Today’s Best Game Deals: Pokémon Let’s Go $45, Animal Crossing $51.50, more Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

In today’s best game deals, today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu! and Eevee! for *$44.99 shipped* each. Regularly $60 and rarely even in stock at Amazon, today’s offer is up to $15 off the going rate and the best price we can find. GameStop currently lists both at $60 for comparison. Perfect companions for the Nintendo Poké Ball Plus that went on sale this morning, Pokémon: Let’s Go sends trainers back to the famous Kanto region to hone their skills as a top-tier Pokémon Trainer. And in case you missed it yesterday, here’s everything you need to know about the New Pokémon Snap game. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Just Dance 2020 for Switch, The Last of Us Part II, The LEGO Movie 2, DOOM (1993), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, Bully, and much more.



more…



